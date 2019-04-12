Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after buying an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 385,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 129,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $908,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,044. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $622,730.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $162,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,555. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/physicians-financial-services-inc-increases-stake-in-hershey-co-hsy.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.