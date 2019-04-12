Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL)’s share price traded down 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 172,665,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,771% from the average session volume of 4,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

WARNING: “Photonstar Led Group (PSL) Stock Price Down 13.2%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/photonstar-led-group-psl-stock-price-down-13-2.html.

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Photonstar Led Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photonstar Led Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.