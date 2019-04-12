PGGM Investments Purchases 400,000 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.25% of HP worth $74,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,781,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in HP by 2,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,544,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,812,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $330,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HP by 618.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,497,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HP by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,496,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $106,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,167. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

In other news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $735,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

