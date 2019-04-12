PGGM Investments Has $397.15 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

PGGM Investments raised its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 61.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,151,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924,127 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $397,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VICI Properties by 233.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 123,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,977,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,855 shares during the last quarter.

VICI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 45,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,755. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 162.33, a current ratio of 162.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.42%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

