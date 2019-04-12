PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,472,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,602 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 5.46% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $179,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

SHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,623. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $280.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

