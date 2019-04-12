PGGM Investments Buys 16,000 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 3.5% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.22% of Simon Property Group worth $685,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.66. The stock had a trading volume of 212,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.78 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

