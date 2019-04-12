PGGM Investments Buys 16,000 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 3.5% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.22% of Simon Property Group worth $685,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SPG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.66. The stock had a trading volume of 212,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.78 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
