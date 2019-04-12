Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,458 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Pfizer by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,376,516.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,992,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-sold-by-bowling-portfolio-management-llc.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.