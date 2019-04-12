PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 260.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in AT&T by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

