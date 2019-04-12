Petards Group (PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petards Group (LON:PEG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.01 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Petards Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 23.50 ($0.31). 27,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,031. Petards Group has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Petards Group Company Profile
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.