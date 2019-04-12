Petards Group (PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petards Group (LON:PEG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.01 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Petards Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 23.50 ($0.31). 27,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,031. Petards Group has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

