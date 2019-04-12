Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Box Inc (BOX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,520 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $24,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,397,000 after acquiring an additional 919,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BOX by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,397,000 after acquiring an additional 919,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,820,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,770,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,843,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,115,000 after buying an additional 1,512,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock worth $3,925,150 in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.71. 19,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.49. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 393.84% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Prescient Securities raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

