Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,847 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Stifel Financial worth $34,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 4,042.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,179,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $137,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Peacock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.14 per share, with a total value of $106,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $61.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.48 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

