Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,879 shares during the period. Eldorado Resorts accounts for about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,032,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,667,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,228,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,228,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,795,000 after buying an additional 1,097,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ ERI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $49.58. 13,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $671.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/peregrine-capital-management-llc-cuts-holdings-in-eldorado-resorts-inc-eri.html.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.