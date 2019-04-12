Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

PUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of PUB opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $41,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,102.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

