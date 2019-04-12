Pengrowth Energy (PGF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at National Bank Financial

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PGF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Pengrowth Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pengrowth Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.67.

Shares of TSE:PGF opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.67. Pengrowth Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

