PENG Reaches Market Cap of $175,443.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. PENG has a total market cap of $175,443.00 and $2,976.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last week, PENG has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00364159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.01427191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00223466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005674 BTC.

PENG’s total supply is 9,905,836,685 coins and its circulating supply is 6,525,824,498 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

