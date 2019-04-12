Pembroke Management LTD Raises Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products accounts for 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 179,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,168,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 790,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 97,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $4,529,688.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,127.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $4,354,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,701 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 129,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.30 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/pembroke-management-ltd-raises-stake-in-installed-building-products-inc-ibp.html.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.