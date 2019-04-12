Pembroke Management LTD Raises Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products accounts for 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 179,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,168,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 790,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.
IBP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 129,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.30 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
