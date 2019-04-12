Pembroke Management LTD Has $11.51 Million Stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.32% of Trex worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Trex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Trex by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Trex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 63,314 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Trex by 7.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Trex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 564,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,986. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $330,442.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

