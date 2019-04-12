Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Cranswick (CWK)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,926 ($38.23).

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 2,880 ($37.63) on Monday. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,340 ($30.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,502 ($45.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,683 ($35.06), for a total value of £13,012.55 ($17,003.20). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,514 ($32.85), for a total value of £15,536.52 ($20,301.22).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

