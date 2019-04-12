Pearson’s (PSON) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 756.45 ($9.88).

PSON opened at GBX 835.20 ($10.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 758.60 ($9.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 70.30 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 65.30 ($0.85) by GBX 5 ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Pearson will post 5590.00037815496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

