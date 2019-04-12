PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267,910 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

NYSE:UNH opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $223.08 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,716,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

