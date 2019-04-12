PBF Energy (PBF) Trading Up 5.4%

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 1,890,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,758,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,990,679.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 429,226 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,637,000 after acquiring an additional 421,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

