Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stake Lowered by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. 800,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,148. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,306,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,936. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stake Lowered by Sabal Trust CO” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/paychex-inc-payx-stake-lowered-by-sabal-trust-co.html.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.