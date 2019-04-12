Paxos Standard Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89.75 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00019727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $105.26 million and approximately $89.75 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00354729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.01437305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00224774 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001631 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 105,806,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,486,550 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

