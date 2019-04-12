Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Holdings Cut by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGI opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $25,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,343 shares of company stock valued at $243,842. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pattern Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

