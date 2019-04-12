Patrick Zammit Sells 12,000 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD) Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) insider Patrick Zammit sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 266,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,857. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,607,000 after buying an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,607,000 after buying an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,803,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,761,000 after buying an additional 103,328 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECD shares. TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/patrick-zammit-sells-12000-shares-of-tech-data-corp-tecd-stock.html.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.