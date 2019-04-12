Patrick Zammit Sells 12,000 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD) Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) insider Patrick Zammit sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 266,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,857. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.
Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TECD shares. TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.
Tech Data Company Profile
Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.
