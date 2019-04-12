Pathfinder Minerals (PFP) Stock Price Down 23.3%

Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) dropped 23.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). Approximately 67,101,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,727% from the average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.75.

About Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. It intends to mine for minerals, ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The company holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

