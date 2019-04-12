Party City Holdco (PRTY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Party City Holdco earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PRTY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.96. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/party-city-holdco-prty-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.