Particl 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,157.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Particl has a market cap of $19.83 million and $17,157.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00048318 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. In the last week, Particl has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003662 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000508 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

