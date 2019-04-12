Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (USO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,003,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,135,000 after buying an additional 1,493,682 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,964,000. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 1,014,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 701,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,009,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,331,057. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (USO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/paradigm-financial-advisors-llc-trims-stake-in-united-states-oil-fund-lp-uso.html.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.