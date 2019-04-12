Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Cerner by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,652. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

