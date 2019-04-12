Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,565 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.1149 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th.

