Pan American Silver (PAAS) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of -0.13. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 260,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,615,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,615,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,450 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,893,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 718,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,850,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.