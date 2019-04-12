Pagegroup (PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 590 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 589.55 ($7.70).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 536 ($7.00) on Tuesday. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Pagegroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 128,988 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £625,591.80 ($817,446.49). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 19,129 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £91,819.20 ($119,978.05).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

