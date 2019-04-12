Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) & Brown-Forman (BF.B) Financial Contrast

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown-Forman has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Brown-Forman pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pacific Ventures Group does not pay a dividend. Brown-Forman pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Brown-Forman shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Brown-Forman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Ventures Group and Brown-Forman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown-Forman 2 4 2 0 2.00

Brown-Forman has a consensus target price of $54.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Brown-Forman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brown-Forman is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Brown-Forman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Brown-Forman $3.25 billion 7.80 $717.00 million $1.48 35.87

Brown-Forman has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Brown-Forman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -138.60% Brown-Forman 23.73% 55.41% 15.48%

Summary

Brown-Forman beats Pacific Ventures Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands. It serves retail customers and consumers through distributors or state governments; and retailers, wholesalers, and provincial governments directly. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

