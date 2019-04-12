Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 25.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 130,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $1,575,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 154,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 70,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Longbow Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

