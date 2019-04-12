Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 129,314 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8,463.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,314 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $252,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after buying an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,969,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after buying an additional 823,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,757,000 after buying an additional 3,311,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,245,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,826,000 after buying an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $27.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,014,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 909,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,079.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,423,166 shares of company stock valued at $829,270,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

