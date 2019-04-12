The University of Oxford says it will reconsider an honorary degree it awarded the Sultan of Brunei following the outcry over legislation by stoning criminals to death in the Southeast Asian state that penalize sex and adultery.

The college said on Saturday that it shared that the”international revulsion” the laws triggered and it might rethink a 1993 decision to confer the honorary degree of civil law by diploma into Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

However, Oxford stressed that no one had the proper”summarily to reverse” the level.

Dozens of protesters raised the LGBT rights movement Saturday’s rainbow flag out London’s Dorchester Hotel, which Brunei’s sultan possesses. Celebrities such as Elton John George Clooney and Ellen DeGeneres have affirmed a global boycott of nine hotels.