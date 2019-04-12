Owens Corning (OC) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,592 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Owens Corning worth $19,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5,667.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,098,162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Owens Corning by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Citigroup set a $53.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

In related news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $948,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,718.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $173,937.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,655.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

