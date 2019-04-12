Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $3.15. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 3675143 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

