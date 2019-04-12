Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €28.00 by Morgan Stanley

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.27 ($43.33).

OSR stock opened at €32.19 ($37.43) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12-month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

