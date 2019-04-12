Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $563,573.00 and $1,837.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00346129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.01412061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00219981 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

