Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baidu in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $236.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.56.

Shares of BIDU opened at $171.20 on Friday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $153.78 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,668,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,097,000 after purchasing an additional 104,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Baidu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,668,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,097,000 after purchasing an additional 104,819 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Baidu by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,821,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 427,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Baidu by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,607,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,096,000 after purchasing an additional 306,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $526,416,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

