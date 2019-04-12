OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $251,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth $38,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 2,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Generac had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,291.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $757,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,283 shares of company stock worth $4,779,583. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

