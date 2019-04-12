Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 949,421 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,806,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $37,021.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $192,339.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

