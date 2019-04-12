Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 301.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,412,816.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,862,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861,459 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

OMC stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $192,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $37,021.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

