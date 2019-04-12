Olive Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,083.00 (OLE)

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Olive has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Olive has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $11,083.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olive token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, IDCM, TOPBTC and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00351573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.01450842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00225589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001737 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Olive Profile

Olive launched on June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,007,242 tokens. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE . The official website for Olive is www.olivecoin.co

Olive Token Trading

Olive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinTiger, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olive using one of the exchanges listed above.

