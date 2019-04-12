Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,566 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.25% of Old Republic International worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 579,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.04. 1,137,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.90. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

In related news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

