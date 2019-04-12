Old North State Trust LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/old-north-state-trust-llc-has-306000-stake-in-target-co-tgt.html.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.