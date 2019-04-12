Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ OLBK opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $445.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Graham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,904.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,185 shares of company stock worth $142,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 90,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

