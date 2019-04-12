Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) vs. Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Financial Analysis

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Allegiance Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $58.13 million 3.02 $11.94 million N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares $165.94 million 4.74 $37.31 million $2.52 14.40

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 20.55% 10.47% 1.14% Allegiance Bancshares 22.48% 9.55% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allegiance Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ohio Valley Banc and Allegiance Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus price target of $39.42, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Ohio Valley Banc on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of January 30, 2018, it operated 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

